Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $225.13 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

