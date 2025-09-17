Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $208,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5%

IRM stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.69 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

