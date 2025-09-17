Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $212,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth $963,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 204,416 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $24,131,308.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 387,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,701,050.65. The trade was a 34.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $7,289,786.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,512.90. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,831,764 shares of company stock valued at $981,444,059.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.