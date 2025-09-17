Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $1,813,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 222,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.