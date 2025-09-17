Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

