Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Stock Up 3.4%

Westaim stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Westaim has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $726.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Westaim had a negative net margin of 118.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.