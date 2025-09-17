Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Western Digital by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.