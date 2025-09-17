WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WH Smith Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WHTPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Investec cut shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Articles

