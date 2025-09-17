Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

NYSE:WPM opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

