Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $9.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $44,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 42.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,211,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 363,784 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 16.2%

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

