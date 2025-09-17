Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.4 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 3.6%

WOLTF opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

