WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 422,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WonderFi Technologies stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. WonderFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

