Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wynn Macau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

