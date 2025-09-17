Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Xcelerate has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Xcelerate
