Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.29. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

