Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YUEIY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 849.0%.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

