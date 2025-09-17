Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,335,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 22,705,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,444.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,444.7 days.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Stock Up 4.2%

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. ZIP has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

ZIP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.