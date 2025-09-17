Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,200 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZURVY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZURVY

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

About Zurich Insurance Group

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.