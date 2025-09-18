AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) manufactures and sells miniaturized and advanced subsystems and components for cube and small satellites in Sweden, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers command and data handling, batteries, electrical power systems, laser and radio communications systems, solar arrays, lightweight structure solutions, payload solutions, attitude determination and control systems, propulsion systems, and smallsat technologies.

