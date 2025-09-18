AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.90 and last traded at C$32.90. 10 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AB Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.00.

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

