Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Has $20.67 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Apple makes up 12.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $238.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.