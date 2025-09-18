Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.29.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $226.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.95. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

