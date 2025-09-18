ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.91. 37,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 77,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

