Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,903 shares of company stock worth $196,364,826. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $775.72 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

