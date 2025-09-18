Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

