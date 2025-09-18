Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Alkami Technology worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,676,000 after acquiring an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,865,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,583,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 743,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,533,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. This represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

