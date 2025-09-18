Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $566.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $451.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This represents a 95.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after acquiring an additional 240,534 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

