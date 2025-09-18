Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $253.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

