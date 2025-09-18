Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lowered by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $253.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

