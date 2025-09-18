Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $253.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

