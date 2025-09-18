Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Raised by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.