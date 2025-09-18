Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is First Community Trust NA’s 9th Largest Position

First Community Trust NA increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

