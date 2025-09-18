Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

