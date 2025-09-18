Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.