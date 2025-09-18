Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average is $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

