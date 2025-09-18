America Movil (NYSE:AMX) versus Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Financial Analysis

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) and America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and America Movil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 0.00 America Movil 0 4 2 1 2.57

America Movil has a consensus price target of $18.77, suggesting a potential downside of 8.35%. Given America Movil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A America Movil 6.11% 12.59% 3.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Telecom Italia and America Movil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.3% of America Movil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and America Movil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A America Movil $47.69 billion 1.30 $1.13 billion $0.94 21.78

America Movil has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Italia.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America Movil beats Telecom Italia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About America Movil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions to small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

