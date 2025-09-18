Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

