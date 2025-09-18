Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $273.53

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.5294.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after buying an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after acquiring an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9%

ADI opened at $246.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.