Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $364.33

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.3333.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $347.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

