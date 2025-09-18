Analysts Set DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $144.25

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $134.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

