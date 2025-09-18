Analysts Set Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $68.05

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.05.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,805,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after buying an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $45,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
