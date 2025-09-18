Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $67.88

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.8750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $192,945.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,849.18. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $109,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,455.40. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,841 shares of company stock valued at $28,595,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

