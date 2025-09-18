Analysts Set Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $20.83

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 795,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

