Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 12,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Anghami Trading Up 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

