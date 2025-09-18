AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.80.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on APPF

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $276.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68. AppFolio has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.38, for a total value of $996,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,512. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,803 shares of company stock worth $16,938,949 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 266.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 140,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in AppFolio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.