Arete Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $143.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Arete’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
