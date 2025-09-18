Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,660. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

