Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 34,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 58,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Ascent Industries Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $587,203.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 178,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,247.75. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 190,674 shares of company stock worth $2,335,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNT. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Featured Stories

