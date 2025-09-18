ATS (NYSE:ATS) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $28.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 1.27. ATS has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 223.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

