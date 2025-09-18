AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.5952.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after buying an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.